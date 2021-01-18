Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) (EBR:ABI) Given a €72.10 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €72.10 ($84.82) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) (EBR:ABI) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ABI. UBS Group set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €62.83 ($73.91).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a 12-month high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

