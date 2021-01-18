Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) (EBR:ABI) Given a €61.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) (EBR:ABI) has been given a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €62.83 ($73.91).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a twelve month high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

