Anglesey Mining plc (AYM.L) (LON:AYM) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.92

Anglesey Mining plc (AYM.L) (LON:AYM)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.92 and traded as high as $6.75. Anglesey Mining plc (AYM.L) shares last traded at $6.50, with a volume of 3,046,411 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £13.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2.92.

About Anglesey Mining plc (AYM.L) (LON:AYM)

Anglesey Mining plc, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. The company owns a 100% interest in the Parys Mountain underground zinc-copper-lead-silver-gold deposit in North Wales, the United Kingdom. It also has a 12% interest in the Labrador iron project located in Labrador and Quebec; and 10% interest in the Grangesberg iron ore mine situated in Bergslagen district of central Sweden.

