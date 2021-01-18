Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Receives $71.70 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.70.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLAN shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Shares of NYSE:PLAN traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,440,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,542. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.22. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.65 and a beta of 2.02. Anaplan has a 12-month low of $26.04 and a 12-month high of $76.37.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 36.81% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%. The firm had revenue of $114.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.73 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Anaplan will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 2,184 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $164,477.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,134 shares in the company, valued at $5,733,651.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 50,743 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,044,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,195,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,721,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 378,314 shares of company stock valued at $24,761,775 in the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLAN. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Anaplan by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

