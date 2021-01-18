Analyzing Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) & Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) and Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Biomerica and Quidel, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biomerica 0 0 3 0 3.00 Quidel 1 2 2 0 2.20

Biomerica presently has a consensus price target of $11.33, indicating a potential upside of 98.83%. Quidel has a consensus price target of $219.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.10%. Given Biomerica’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Biomerica is more favorable than Quidel.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.5% of Biomerica shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.7% of Quidel shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.7% of Biomerica shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of Quidel shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Biomerica and Quidel’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biomerica $6.69 million 10.01 -$2.34 million ($0.23) -24.78 Quidel $534.89 million 16.08 $72.92 million $2.73 74.90

Quidel has higher revenue and earnings than Biomerica. Biomerica is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Quidel, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Biomerica has a beta of -0.47, indicating that its stock price is 147% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quidel has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Biomerica and Quidel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biomerica -52.42% -40.08% -28.77% Quidel 23.61% 33.86% 21.05%

Summary

Quidel beats Biomerica on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Biomerica Company Profile

Biomerica, Inc., a biomedical technology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products or detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the patient's body and stools or blood in extremely small concentrations. It primarily sells its products for gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and various esoteric tests at the physicians' offices and over-the-counter drugstores, and hospital/clinical laboratories. The company is also developing InFoods, an irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) therapy technology and diagnostic-guided therapy that is designed to allow physicians to identify specific foods that when removed from the patient's diet can alleviate the patient's IBS symptoms; Helicobacter pylori products; and develops, tests, validates, and sells diagnostic products for COVID-19 infection. Biomerica, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye. The company also provides Triage MeterPro, a portable testing platform that enables physicians to promote enhanced health outcomes, as well as the detection of certain drugs of abuse; Triage BNP test for use on Beckman Coulter lab analyzers; and Triage TOX drug screen, which provides results for the determination of the presence of drug and/or the major metabolites in urine. In addition, the company offers traditional cell lines, specimen collection devices, media, and controls for use in laboratories that culture and test for various human viruses, including respiratory and herpes family viruses; and cell-based products comprising tubes, shell vials, and multi-well plates. Further, it provides biomarkers, which include clinical and research products for the assessment of osteoporosis and the evaluation of bone resorption/formation; and enzyme linked immunosorbent assays and reagents for the detection of activation products. Additionally, it offers AmpliVue hand-held molecular diagnostic assay platform for the detection of the pathogen; Solana, an amplification and detection system; and Lyra molecular real-time polymerase chain reaction assays. The company markets its products through distributors and direct sales force for use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, leading universities, retail and urgent care clinics, pharmacies, and wellness screening centers. Quidel Corporation was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

