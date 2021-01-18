Analysts Set SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) PT at $51.86

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.86.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SKYW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SkyWest from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Get SkyWest alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SkyWest by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,800,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,749,000 after acquiring an additional 21,391 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in SkyWest by 78.9% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 536,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,737,000 after acquiring an additional 236,571 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in SkyWest by 30.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 481,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,387,000 after acquiring an additional 112,860 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in SkyWest by 2.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,849,000 after acquiring an additional 10,935 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in SkyWest by 3.4% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 356,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,650,000 after acquiring an additional 11,672 shares during the period. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SKYW stock traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.77. 240,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96. SkyWest has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $66.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.41.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.85. SkyWest had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $457.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that SkyWest will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.