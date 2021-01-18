Analysts Set Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Price Target at $7.25

Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.65.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HLIT. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st.

HLIT stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.89. 337,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,843. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.21. Harmonic has a 1 year low of $4.44 and a 1 year high of $8.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $94.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.19 million. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. Harmonic’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Harmonic will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Harmonic news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 204,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 62,815 shares of company stock worth $429,553 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Harmonic by 663.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,005 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 9,564 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Harmonic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Harmonic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Harmonic by 290.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,385 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 18,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Harmonic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

