Analysts Set Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Price Target at $5.33

Shares of Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.33.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BWEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadwind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Broadwind from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

Broadwind stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.30. The stock had a trading volume of 546,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,128. The company has a market capitalization of $140.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.31 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.46. Broadwind has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $54.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.86 million. Broadwind had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadwind will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWEN. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadwind by 508.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 90,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 75,993 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadwind in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadwind in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadwind by 170.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 13,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Broadwind in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 40.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadwind

Broadwind, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

