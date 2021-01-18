Analysts Set ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) PT at $18.75

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.75.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on ArcelorMittal from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on ArcelorMittal from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

MT stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,501,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,226,468. The firm has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 2.07. ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $25.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. ArcelorMittal had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MT. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 1,827.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,290 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 15,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

