Analysts Anticipate Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) to announce earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Zynga’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Zynga posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynga will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.43. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.49. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Zynga.

Get Zynga alerts:

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $627.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.11 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%.

ZNGA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Zynga from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Zynga in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zynga in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

NASDAQ:ZNGA traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $9.67. The stock had a trading volume of 21,066,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,615,826. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -322.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.32 and a 200 day moving average of $9.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Zynga has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $10.69.

In other Zynga news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $146,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 897,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,775,202.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 9,359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $91,624.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,741.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,932,564 shares of company stock valued at $18,548,337. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zynga by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 6,855 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Zynga by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 155,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Zynga by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 367,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 163,478 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Zynga by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 175,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 44,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Zynga in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zynga (ZNGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.