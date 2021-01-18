American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Stock Position Lessened by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 54.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 71.1% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $348,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,032. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total value of $452,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,725.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,119,029 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $4.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $219.89. The company had a trading volume of 92,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,695,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $174.32 and a twelve month high of $272.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $222.10 and its 200-day moving average is $241.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.06). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.61%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James cut their price objective on American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.73.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

