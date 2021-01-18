Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) EVP Sells $2,576,589.75 in Stock

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) EVP David J. Corrsin sold 43,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total transaction of $2,576,589.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,796 shares in the company, valued at $9,685,257.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

AMRC stock opened at $54.03 on Monday. Ameresco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $63.45. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 49.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.13. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $282.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.86 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on AMRC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Ameresco from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Ameresco from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. B. Riley raised their price target on Ameresco from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Ameresco from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRC. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Ameresco by 17.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 8,205 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ameresco by 1.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ameresco by 12.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Ameresco by 371.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Ameresco by 2,193.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 28,585 shares during the period. 39.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

