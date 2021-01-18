Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) (TSE:AIF) Price Target Increased to C$16.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) (TSE:AIF) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Raymond James to C$16.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 65.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AIF. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) from C$45.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) from C$50.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) from C$50.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) from C$47.50 to C$52.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) from C$52.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.78.

Get Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) alerts:

Shares of AIF traded down C$0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$48.29. 9,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,737. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$49.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$49.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.52, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Altus Group Limited has a twelve month low of C$33.41 and a twelve month high of C$61.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.49.

Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) (TSE:AIF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$134.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$132.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altus Group Limited will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) Company Profile

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting), and Geomatics.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.