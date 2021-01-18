Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Expected to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) – KeyCorp boosted their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Altice USA in a report released on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.29. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Altice USA’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Altice USA had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Altice USA in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Altice USA in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. HSBC downgraded Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Altice USA from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Altice USA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.69.

Shares of ATUS opened at $35.40 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.64 and its 200 day moving average is $29.18. The company has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 196.68 and a beta of 1.11. Altice USA has a 12-month low of $15.95 and a 12-month high of $38.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 1,837.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,773,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,630 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 257.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 253,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 182,731 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,496,000. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 4,194,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,055,000 after purchasing an additional 199,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 1,000,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $35,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,069,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,132,605.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, and telephony services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

