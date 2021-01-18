Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Given Buy Rating at Nomura

Nomura reissued their buy rating on shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a $338.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Truist boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alibaba Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $394.00 to $387.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $317.00.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $243.46. 21,561,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,594,221. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $169.95 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $658.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $248.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.94.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. The company had revenue of $155.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $13.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 218,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,136,000 after acquiring an additional 15,117 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 22.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,139,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,285,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388,891 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.1% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at $68,787,000. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

