Airbnb, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ABNB) Quiet Period Set To End Tomorrow

Airbnb’s (NASDAQ:ABNB) quiet period will end on Tuesday, January 19th. Airbnb had issued 51,551,723 shares in its public offering on December 10th. The total size of the offering was $3,505,517,164 based on an initial share price of $68.00. During Airbnb’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ABNB shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut Airbnb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.46.

ABNB stock opened at $169.27 on Monday. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $187.42.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Airbnb stock. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

