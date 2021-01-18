Airbloc Market Cap Tops $2.98 Million (ABL)

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 17th. Airbloc has a market cap of $2.98 million and $46,064.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Airbloc has traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Airbloc token can now be bought for about $0.0118 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00064468 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $188.18 or 0.00525516 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005625 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00043753 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,439.15 or 0.04018976 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00013265 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00016723 BTC.

About Airbloc

Airbloc is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 tokens. The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Airbloc’s official website is www.airbloc.org . The official message board for Airbloc is medium.com/airbloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

Airbloc Token Trading

