Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Short Interest Update

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the December 15th total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

AEM stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,219,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,229. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.63. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $89.23.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The mining company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $980.61 million for the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 21.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AEM. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $511,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $360,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,024 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 6,300 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

