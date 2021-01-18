AGNC Investment (AGNC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, January 25th. Analysts expect AGNC Investment to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.24. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 17.91% and a positive return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $302.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 153.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect AGNC Investment to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $15.65 on Monday. AGNC Investment has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $19.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of -30.69 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a jan 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AGNC. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.26.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

