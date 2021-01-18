Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) (TSE:AFN) Price Target Raised to C$46.00 at National Bank Financial

Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) (TSE:AFN) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AFN. Scotiabank cut Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James upgraded Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$38.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Cormark cut their price objective on Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$42.00.

AFN stock opened at C$40.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$30.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$30.36. Ag Growth International Inc. has a 12-month low of C$15.00 and a 12-month high of C$47.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.97. The company has a market cap of C$748.52 million and a PE ratio of -13.61.

Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) (TSE:AFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C$0.99. The company had revenue of C$281.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$276.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ag Growth International Inc. will post 2.5216654 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO)

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

