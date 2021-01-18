Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH) Short Interest Update

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the December 15th total of 54,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIH opened at $5.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.30. The company has a market cap of $118.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of -0.92.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group had a negative net margin of 27.45% and a negative return on equity of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $41.43 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Company Profile

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments comprising minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, including laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments.

