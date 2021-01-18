AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Raised to Overweight at Alembic Global Advisors

Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Alembic Global Advisors currently has $120.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AVAV. Robert W. Baird raised AeroVironment from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday. William Blair upgraded AeroVironment from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AeroVironment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $108.67.

NASDAQ AVAV opened at $116.64 on Thursday. AeroVironment has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $127.74. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.02 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.03 and its 200 day moving average is $78.49.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $92.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.87 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 7.59%. AeroVironment’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AeroVironment will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in AeroVironment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 362.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AeroVironment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

