Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (AMS.L) (LON:AMS) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $224.24

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (AMS.L) (LON:AMS)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $224.24 and traded as high as $238.10. Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (AMS.L) shares last traded at $227.50, with a volume of 161,627 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £490.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 236.43 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 224.24.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (AMS.L) Company Profile (LON:AMS)

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Surgical and Woundcare.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (AMS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (AMS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.