Adam D. George Sells 675,744 Shares of GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) Stock

GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) insider Adam D. George sold 675,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $7,453,456.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,405.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ GWPH opened at $135.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. GW Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $67.98 and a 1-year high of $144.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.11 and its 200-day moving average is $114.36.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.27. GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $137.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GW Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals by 317.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

GWPH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut GW Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on GW Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.08.

GW Pharmaceuticals

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, Dravet syndrome, and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, as well as in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of tuberous sclerosis complex.

