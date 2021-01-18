Accor SA (AC.PA) (EPA:AC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $25.89

Accor SA (AC.PA) (EPA:AC)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.89 and traded as high as $30.38. Accor SA (AC.PA) shares last traded at $30.13, with a volume of 797,418 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of €29.91 and a 200-day moving average of €25.89.

About Accor SA (AC.PA) (EPA:AC)

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through D-edge, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for travels agencies and corporates through Gekko solutions.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Accor SA (AC.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accor SA (AC.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.