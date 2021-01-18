Absolute Core Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:ABEQ) Trading Down 0.6%

Absolute Core Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:ABEQ)’s stock price dropped 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.79 and last traded at $25.89. Approximately 1,058 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 7,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.05.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.99.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Absolute Core Strategy ETF stock. St. James Investment Company LLC raised its stake in Absolute Core Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:ABEQ) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,540 shares during the quarter. Absolute Core Strategy ETF accounts for about 1.2% of St. James Investment Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. St. James Investment Company LLC owned approximately 26.43% of Absolute Core Strategy ETF worth $8,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

