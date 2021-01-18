A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

AMKBY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of AMKBY stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,630. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.44. The company has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 1.32. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $12.34.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The transportation company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 3.88%. Research analysts anticipate that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands.

