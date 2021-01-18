A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,370,000 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the December 15th total of 3,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $56,370.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,967.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul W. Jones sold 32,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $1,684,584.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 173,216 shares in the company, valued at $9,099,036.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,069 shares of company stock worth $5,331,415 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AOS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 500.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 667,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,261,000 after buying an additional 556,627 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in A. O. Smith by 51.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,364,000 after buying an additional 277,862 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in A. O. Smith by 284,675.4% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 196,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,375,000 after buying an additional 196,426 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in A. O. Smith by 146.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 281,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,858,000 after buying an additional 167,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in A. O. Smith by 483.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 196,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,395,000 after buying an additional 163,097 shares in the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $56.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. A. O. Smith has a 1-year low of $33.81 and a 1-year high of $58.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.86 and its 200 day moving average is $52.68.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that A. O. Smith will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AOS shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on A. O. Smith from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on A. O. Smith from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.22.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.