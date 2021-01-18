945 Shares in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Acquired by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 945 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Workday by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth about $305,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Workday by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,042,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 218,763 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.59, for a total transaction of $50,007,034.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $285,735.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 527,139 shares of company stock valued at $119,351,925. Corporate insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Loop Capital raised their target price on Workday from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup upgraded Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Workday from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.86.

WDAY traded down $4.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $222.56. 140,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,030,390. The company has a market capitalization of $53.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.02 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $231.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.54. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.75 and a fifty-two week high of $259.01.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

