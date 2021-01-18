9,085 Shares in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Purchased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLV. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 22,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 33,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 11,865 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 216,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,689,000 after buying an additional 10,035 shares during the period. Cacti Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000.

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $22.95 on Monday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $27.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.38 and a 200-day moving average of $22.78.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

