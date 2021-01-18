8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Trading 4.6% Lower Over Last Week

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. Over the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market cap of $1.95 million and $370,180.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 8X8 PROTOCOL token can currently be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 8X8 PROTOCOL alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000103 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000366 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001361 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000512 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About 8X8 PROTOCOL

8X8 PROTOCOL (CRYPTO:EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 tokens. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol.

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

8X8 PROTOCOL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.