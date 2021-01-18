$87.05 Million in Sales Expected for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) to report sales of $87.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $88.47 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $85.60 million. e.l.f. Beauty posted sales of $80.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full-year sales of $301.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $299.60 million to $303.48 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $322.58 million, with estimates ranging from $315.19 million to $334.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow e.l.f. Beauty.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $72.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ELF. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.78.

ELF opened at $23.46 on Monday. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $26.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 123.48 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.46.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 40,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $816,043.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Cooks Levitan sold 4,500 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 407,547 shares of company stock valued at $9,584,530. 15.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

