5,905 Shares in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Bought by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,905 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in LKQ by 9.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 79,981 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 7,173 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in LKQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in LKQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,021,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in LKQ by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 261,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,861,000 after buying an additional 88,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LKQ by 3.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $2,606,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,495,776.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of LKQ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.57.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $37.85 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.23. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.31 and a fifty-two week high of $40.04. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.13.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. LKQ had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

