$4.13 Billion in Sales Expected for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) will announce $4.13 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for The Charles Schwab’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.06 billion to $4.21 billion. The Charles Schwab posted sales of $2.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 58.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab will report full-year sales of $11.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.03 billion to $11.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $14.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.27 billion to $16.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Charles Schwab.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share.

SCHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Charles Schwab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Argus raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.54.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 6,326 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $253,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 66,288 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $2,501,709.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,348,287 shares of company stock worth $64,923,383 in the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth $1,805,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 53,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 21,558 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 130,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 1.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,913,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,769,000 after buying an additional 51,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 11.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 63,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 6,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.75. The stock had a trading volume of 9,952,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,056,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The Charles Schwab has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $62.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 1.13.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

