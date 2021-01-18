$4.11 EPS Expected for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) to post earnings per share of $4.11 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for McKesson’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.28 and the lowest is $3.84. McKesson reported earnings of $3.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McKesson will report full year earnings of $16.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.03 to $16.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $17.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.17 to $18.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow McKesson.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $60.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.35 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share.

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on McKesson from $202.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $174.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays upgraded McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on McKesson from $204.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.86.

In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $95,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,043,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in McKesson by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in McKesson by 23.4% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $184.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.85 and its 200 day moving average is $160.79. The stock has a market cap of $29.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. McKesson has a 12-month low of $112.60 and a 12-month high of $187.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McKesson (MCK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.