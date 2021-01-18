$3.07 EPS Expected for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) will report $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.10. L3Harris Technologies reported earnings of $2.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will report full year earnings of $11.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.53 to $11.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $12.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.40 to $13.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover L3Harris Technologies.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on LHX. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. 140166 started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.16.

LHX traded down $2.19 on Monday, reaching $188.58. The company had a trading volume of 46,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,610. L3Harris Technologies has a 52-week low of $142.01 and a 52-week high of $230.99. The company has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.59.

In other news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total value of $968,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,484,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,480,000 after buying an additional 519,647 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,996,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,275 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,768,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,324,000 after acquiring an additional 32,702 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 146,648.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,759,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,740,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,674,000 after purchasing an additional 167,849 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

