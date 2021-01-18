2,911 Shares in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Acquired by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,008,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $590,679,000 after purchasing an additional 423,841 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,907,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $518,484,000 after acquiring an additional 240,404 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 24.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,182,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,371,000 after acquiring an additional 623,278 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3,341.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,124,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,610,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,943,000 after purchasing an additional 94,832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EMR. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.86.

EMR stock opened at $82.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $37.75 and a 1 year high of $84.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.40 and its 200-day moving average is $70.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 250,340 shares in the company, valued at $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

