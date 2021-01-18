2,911 Shares in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Acquired by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Security Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.86.

EMR stock opened at $82.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $37.75 and a 12-month high of $84.44.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

