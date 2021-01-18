2,654 Shares in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Acquired by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFO. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 36,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank increased its position in IHS Markit by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFO stock traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $85.51. The company had a trading volume of 176,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,587,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.49. IHS Markit Ltd. has a one year low of $44.81 and a one year high of $101.45. The firm has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.41 and a beta of 1.05.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.31%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on IHS Markit from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

In related news, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $75,049.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,759 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,414.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

