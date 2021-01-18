$231.46 Million in Sales Expected for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) will report $231.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Insulet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $233.70 million and the lowest is $228.40 million. Insulet posted sales of $209.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Insulet will report full year sales of $890.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $886.70 million to $892.63 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Insulet.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.73 million. Insulet had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PODD shares. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.11.

In related news, Director John A. Fallon sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,162,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 533.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 256.2% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD traded down $2.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $281.20. 768,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,279. The company has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,004.32 and a beta of 0.73. Insulet has a 52-week low of $121.00 and a 52-week high of $288.53. The company has a current ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $253.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.74.

Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

