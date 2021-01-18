$164.37 Million in Sales Expected for FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) will report sales of $164.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for FB Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $159.29 million and the highest estimate coming in at $174.20 million. FB Financial posted sales of $92.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 76.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full year sales of $568.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $560.92 million to $581.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $562.80 million, with estimates ranging from $518.23 million to $588.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover FB Financial.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $165.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.80 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on FB Financial in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.21.

In related news, Director James L. Exum sold 2,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $79,968.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,482. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBK. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in FB Financial by 87.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 33,763 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 4.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,745 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 7.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 2,067.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FBK opened at $36.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.20. FB Financial has a 12-month low of $14.38 and a 12-month high of $39.04.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

