$151.63 Million in Sales Expected for WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) to announce sales of $151.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for WesBanco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $155.02 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $149.60 million. WesBanco reported sales of $137.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that WesBanco will report full year sales of $606.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $601.64 million to $610.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $578.72 million, with estimates ranging from $571.11 million to $589.85 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for WesBanco.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $155.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.76 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WSBC shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of WesBanco in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. WesBanco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.92.

In other WesBanco news, Director F Eric Nelson, Jr. sold 7,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $212,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,324 shares in the company, valued at $999,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total transaction of $308,880.00. Insiders sold 33,920 shares of company stock valued at $872,848 over the last three months. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 1.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 6.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 100.2% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 81,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 40,922 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 19.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 423,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,037,000 after buying an additional 67,856 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 3.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 519,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,558,000 after buying an additional 15,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,125. WesBanco has a 12-month low of $17.46 and a 12-month high of $37.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

