$143.65 Million in Sales Expected for Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) to post $143.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Fulgent Genetics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $176.60 million and the lowest is $110.70 million. Fulgent Genetics reported sales of $8.39 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,612.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will report full year sales of $303.30 million for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $361.60 million, with estimates ranging from $353.90 million to $369.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fulgent Genetics.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $1.69. The business had revenue of $101.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.73 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 43.81%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FLGT shares. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $13.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fulgent Genetics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Shares of Fulgent Genetics stock opened at $70.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.02. Fulgent Genetics has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $73.90.

In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total value of $4,617,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,899 shares in the company, valued at $10,891,456.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 3,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $168,030.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 447,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,293,503.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,283 shares of company stock worth $7,125,530 in the last 90 days. 45.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 545.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

