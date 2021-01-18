12,458 Shares in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Purchased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,458 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,796,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $628,371,000 after buying an additional 536,793 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Regions Financial by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,593,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,931 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 5.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,153,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,129,000 after purchasing an additional 662,349 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 18.4% during the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,529 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,584,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,449,000 after purchasing an additional 29,545 shares in the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RF has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Regions Financial from $13.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded Regions Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Regions Financial from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.57.

In related news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $419,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,172. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RF traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.23. The company had a trading volume of 501,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,801,330. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $6.94 and a 52-week high of $18.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.12. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

