$114.90 Million in Sales Expected for Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) will announce sales of $114.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Coherus BioSciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $118.16 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $109.60 million. Coherus BioSciences reported sales of $123.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will report full-year sales of $480.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $475.00 million to $483.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $455.98 million, with estimates ranging from $427.41 million to $494.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Coherus BioSciences.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $113.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.50 million. Coherus BioSciences had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 33.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHRS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

CHRS traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $17.73. The company had a trading volume of 733,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,199. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.14. Coherus BioSciences has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $23.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.57.

In other news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 8,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $161,930.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vladimir Vexler sold 17,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $318,149.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,011. 15.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHRS. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the second quarter worth $36,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the second quarter valued at about $182,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the third quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the third quarter worth about $184,000.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

