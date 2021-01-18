$101.79 Million in Sales Expected for Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) to post $101.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Pluralsight’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $102.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $101.14 million. Pluralsight posted sales of $88.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pluralsight will report full year sales of $388.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $388.00 million to $389.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $443.88 million, with estimates ranging from $436.33 million to $450.51 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pluralsight.

Get Pluralsight alerts:

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.15). Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 36.22% and a negative return on equity of 57.32%. The firm had revenue of $99.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on PS. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist downgraded Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pluralsight from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays downgraded Pluralsight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Barrington Research cut Pluralsight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.14.

PS stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,833,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393,829. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.59. Pluralsight has a fifty-two week low of $6.59 and a fifty-two week high of $22.69. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

In other news, insider Matthew Forkner sold 18,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $378,408.63. Also, CRO Ross Meyercord sold 13,400 shares of Pluralsight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $241,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 270,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,860,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,319 shares of company stock worth $762,319 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PS. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pluralsight in the third quarter valued at about $31,147,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pluralsight by 9.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,371,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,113,000 after purchasing an additional 756,777 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Pluralsight by 12.6% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,608,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,947,000 after buying an additional 515,014 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 15.6% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,551,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,584,000 after buying an additional 209,820 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Pluralsight in the third quarter valued at $2,797,000. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology skills platform in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its platform products include Pluralsight Skills for individuals and teams to acquire technology skills through skill development experiences, such as skill assessments, a curated library of expert-authored courses, directed learning paths, interactive content, and business analytics; and Pluralsight Flow, which gives technology leaders objective data and visibility into workflow patterns to measure the productivity of their software developers.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pluralsight (PS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pluralsight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluralsight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.