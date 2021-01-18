$10.79 Million in Sales Expected for Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) will post $10.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Marchex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.77 million and the highest is $10.80 million. Marchex reported sales of $28.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marchex will report full year sales of $87.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $87.89 million to $87.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $49.84 million, with estimates ranging from $49.50 million to $50.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Marchex.

Get Marchex alerts:

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Marchex had a negative net margin of 31.65% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $26.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Marchex in a report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHX traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.42. The company had a trading volume of 48,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,171. Marchex has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $4.05. The firm has a market cap of $95.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCHX. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Marchex by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 183,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 10,010 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Marchex in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Marchex in the 2nd quarter valued at $297,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Marchex by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Marchex by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 168,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; and Marchex Sales Edge that enable businesses to understand customer conversations in phone calls and text.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marchex (MCHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.