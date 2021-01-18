-$1.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) will announce ($1.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.92). Caesars Entertainment posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 738.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($9.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($12.97) to ($3.18). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.25) to $0.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Caesars Entertainment.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($6.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.32) by ($3.77). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.74.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Don R. Kornstein sold 9,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.47, for a total value of $661,523.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,603.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Don R. Kornstein sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total value of $115,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,726.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,504 shares of company stock worth $4,344,399. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $3,057,000. Shellback Capital LP acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $44,007,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 401.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 250,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,043,000 after purchasing an additional 200,554 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,060,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR traded up $1.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.00. 2,902,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,945,949. Caesars Entertainment has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $80.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19.

Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

