$0.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.86. First Internet Bancorp posted earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.47. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Internet Bancorp.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.63. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $28.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.83 million.

INBK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ INBK traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.85. 20,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,139. First Internet Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.47 and a 12 month high of $31.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.33 million, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 9.56%.

In related news, CEO David B. Becker purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.93 per share, with a total value of $279,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INBK. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 5.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 5.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 605,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

