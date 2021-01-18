$0.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. Gibraltar Industries posted earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full-year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $3.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Gibraltar Industries.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $329.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.68 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 7.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the third quarter worth about $233,000.

NASDAQ ROCK traded up $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,047. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 40.19 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.47. Gibraltar Industries has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $96.35.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, industrial, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Industrial and Infrastructure Products.

